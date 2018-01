The number of electricity thefts in the country exceeded 11,500 in 2016, Greece's Regulatory Authority for Energy announced on Tuesday, nearly quadruple the number from 2011 (3,226).

Nearly 3,000 lawsuits were filed in greater Athens and Thessaloniki courts by the authority from the beginning of the year up until October 2017 over instances of alleged electricity theft, while the same figure for 2015 was only 324.