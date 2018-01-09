Notaries' association again calls off members' participation in auctions

An association representing notaries in the greater Athens area on Tuesday called off participation of its members in auctions of foreclosed property until at least Jan. 31, reports state, something that it has done previously and repeatedly last year.

Notaries, who in Greece are law school graduates and licensed by the state, are necessary judicial officers in auctions in the country. The decision means that no auctions will be held at local courts in the greater Athens area - as well as Aegean islands - on three consecutive Wednesdays, Jan. 10, 17 and 24.

"Electronic auctions" are excluded from the decision.

The association's board again cited pending legislative measures to safeguard notaries and other judicial officers participating in auctions in justifying its decision.