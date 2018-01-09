FYRoM Dep. PM: Skopje govt committed to finding 'name solution'

Burgeoning discussions and speculation ahead of a looming resumption in negotiations between Athens and Skopje to finally solve the long-standing fYRoM "name issue" continued abated this week, with the neighboring country's deputy PM and minister for European affairs in the Greek capital for talks.

In fact, Minister Bujar Osmani told reporters after attending a working lunch hosted by Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias that "whatever is being circulated in the media over various names and proposals is only guesswork, and do not help the process."

Osmani added that there is no agreement, at present, between Greece and its northern neighbor, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM), the name by which Athens recognizes the country.

Nevertheless, he noted that it is significant that both sides are committed to finding solution in the next six months, with the coalition government in Skopje "committed to finding a solution".