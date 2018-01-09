Ministry clears way for creation of Academy Gardens mall in SW Athens

A significant step in building a new mall at a former industrial site in southwest Athens was taken on Tuesday with the signing of a relevant presidential decree and a MoC between the development ministry and the consortium that owns the specific property.

According to the ministry, the twin development opens the way for the creation of a "cultural, entertainment and commercial multiplex center" at the Acadimias Platonos site, ergo the name of the project, the 22,000-square-meter Academy Gardens.

The MoC, meanwhile, signed by relevant Minister Giorgos Stathakis and the investment vehicle, Artume, covers the project's environmental and spacial specifications, such as green spaces and commons surrounding the mall as well as an adjacent archaeological site - where ancient philosopher Plato's academy was located during Classical Antiquity.

The site and buildings formerly housed a large textile company.