Clarkson’s: Greek shipping again first in 2017 in terms of vessel transactions

By L. Karageorgos

lkar@naftemporiki.gr

Greek shipowners again led the way in 2017 in terms of second-hand vessel purchases and sales, as the year witnessed a record number of transactions of ocean-going ships worldwide.

According Clarkson’s, Greek shipowners and shipping interests were in the number one position as both sellers and buyers of vessels, followed by the Chinese. Without going into details, the report cites - as previously reported in "N" as well - figures by Allied Shipbroking, by which Greek interests allocated 4.47 billion USD in 2017 for vessel purchases, i.e. 23 percent of the total investment outlay for second hand vessels.