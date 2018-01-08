ND: Only Turkish media rejoicing over Tsipras govt's decision over asylum seekers

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) party on Monday reacted angrily to the latest judicial "twist" involving one of eight Turkish servicemen that has asked for political asylum in the country, calling on the Tsipras government to "finally realize that Greece remains a rule of law state and an EU member."

The center-right party also pointed to the fact, as it said, that "only mass media in Turkey are rejoicing" in the leftist-rightist coalition government's decisions.

In a related development, Turkish deputy PM and government spokesman Bekir Bozdağ on Monday repeated that Ankara expects the extradition of the eight Turkish officers and NCOs "as soon as possible."

His comments, carried by the Anadolu news agency, came after a Cabinet meeting in the Turkish capital.