Greek exports up, imports down in Nov. 2017

Greek exports increased by 15.5 percent in November 2017, compared to the same month of 2016, which combined with a smaller increase in imports (roughly 4 percent), reduced the country's balance of trade deficit by 11.5 percent.

According to figures released on Monday by the Greek statistical service (EL.STAT), imports reached 4.053 billion euros in November 2017, down from 3.896 billion euros in November 2016, an increase of 4 percent. Without fuel products included, however, the hike in imports reached 15.7 percent - 453.4 million euros in absolute terms - or 10.6 percent if fuel products and shipping are excluded.

Conversely, exports reached 2.586 billion euros in value in November 2017, up from 2.239 billion in the corresponding month of 2016, an increase of 15.5 percent. Without fuel products, the increase in exports reached 6.8 percent - 113.7 million euros.

The balance of trade deficit totaled 1.466 billion euros, down from 1.657 billion euros in November 2016.