Arrears owed to Greek state exceed 'psychological barrier' of 100 bln€ in Nov. 2017

Arrears owed to the Greek state - some extending back decades - surpassed the "psychological barrier" of 100 billion euros at the end of November 2017, reaching 100.739 billion euros.

More ominous is the rising total of so-called "new arrears", which in November 2017 reached 11.631 billion euros, up from 10.444 billion euros in the previous month.

"Older arrears", those up to Dec. 31, 2016, were at 89.108 billion euros.

According to the independent Public Revenues Authority, established in January 2017 and itself a memorandum obligation, more than 4.2 million taxpayers owe money to the state, while authorities can only seek obligatory collection against 1.783 million or so.

The total includes debts owed by companies long out of business and an undetermined number of people now longer alive, in fact. Creditors have repeatedly called for Greek tax authority to separate the arrears total into categories, such as immediately collectable and long-term debts.

Conversely, the general government's arrears to the private sector decreased to 3.141 billion euros in November, slightly down from 3.460 billion still owed in October 2017.

Some 776 million euros in tax rebates were pending in November, down from 832 million euros in October.