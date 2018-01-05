Govt: 14 new shipping-related firms licensed in Piraeus; 7.53 bln€ in sector remittances over Jan-Oct

A total of new shipping, shipping management and ship brokering firms have recently been issued licenses to base their operations in Piraeus, with the relevant shipping and maritime ministry announcing the development this week.

The ministry also claimed that 290 shipping-related companies, replete with local hirings, "set up shop" in Greece over the last three years. If this figure proves accurate, the trend would have come amid capital controls (late June 2015), two snap elections in 2015 along with an outlandish referendum as well as a continued economic implosion in 2015 and 2016.

According to official figures released by the Bank of Greece (BoG), over the first months of 2017, remittances in the category of "transports", which by and large is shipping revenues, reached 7.533 billion euros.

The figure is up by 18.15 percent from the corresponding period of 2016, when it reached 6.376 billion euros.