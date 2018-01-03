Govt spox: 'Window of opportunity' to solve fYRoM 'name issue' in 2018

The government spokesman on Wednesday again referred to rampant speculation in the Greek capital over a pending resumption of negotiations to solve the thorny fYRoM "name issue", citing a "window of opportunity" in 2018.

At the same time, spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos, who hails from the radical leftist SYRIZA party, said the leader of the junior coalition party "in no way precludes the possibility of (finding) a solution".

Tzanakopoulos was referring to Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, whose small right-wing Independent Greeks (AN.EL) party props up the current "strange bedfellows" coalition government.

In statements to Euronews, the spokesman said the often outspoken Kammenos "has adhered to a very responsible stance, saying the following: that despite the fact that he (Kammenos) has reservations as far as the specific (issue), he will not cause a political crisis for the government, but instead places the condition for the widest possible consensus, within the framework of the political system... Assuming it is found, Mr. Kammenos said he will not raise objections regarding a solution of the issue."