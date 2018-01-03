Five Greek companies in Europe's Top 1,000 in terms of R&D spending

Wednesday, 03 January 2018 12:26
UPD:13:54
By L. Kalamara
lkal@naftemporiki.gr

Five Greece-based companies are found amongst Europe's leaders in terms of research and development (R&D) spending, according to the most recent EU Commission report - the 2017 EU Industrial R&D Investment Scoreboard.

Three of the companies, in fact, are among the top 2,500 globally.

Specifically, Pharmathen is listed as 370th on the European list, with R&D expenditures totaling 49.92 million euros over the 2016-17 period - an increase of 12.7 percent compared to the previous corresponding period.  

National Bank of Greece (NBG) is 456th on the list, with 37 million euros in R&D spending (an increase of 15.6 percent from the previous period); 460th place is held by Galaxidi Marine Farm (36.2 million euros); 733rd place finds Intralot (14.6 million euros), and Creta Farm is in 988th place on the EUropean list (7.16 million euros in R&D spending).

