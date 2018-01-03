Significant hike in container traffic reported at Thessaloniki port in 2017

The management of the soon-to-be privatized Thessaloniki Port Authority (OL.Th) this week announced that 2017 witnessed a 10-year record in terms of container traffic, despite a "slowdown" action by customs officials at northern Greece facility.

Customs officers have abstained from a night shift at the port's primary gate 16 since September 2017

In terms of results for last year, more than 400,000 TEUs of container cargo passed through Thessaloniki's port, the second-best performance over the past 20 years, and a significant year-on-year increase from 2016 as well.

In terms of the "night-time" industrial action by customs officers - who are state employees - shipping agents in Thessaloniki charged this week that 16 vessels changed course since mid September and headed to other ports due to the slow down.