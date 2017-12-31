Tsipras: 2018 a milestone for Greece, as third bailout ends

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Sunday offered his customary statement ahead of the New Year, saying 2018 will be a milestone, as Greece leaves "permanently behind the era of supervision, harsh measures and humiliations."

He was referring to the end of the third successive bailout memorandum, which his coalition government signed and delivered after bowing to creditors' demands in the summer of 2015, and which officially ends in August 2018.

The third and last bailout, by all accounts, means that Greece must borrow from the markets after the summer of 2018 to finance future debt.