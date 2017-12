A light earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale was recorded at 06.02 a.m. (04.02 GMT) west of Athens proper, and specifically 33 kilometers north-northwest of the city of Corinth.

The quake's epicenter was located a depth of 13 kilometers in the Gulf of Corinth.

The tremor was felt in the greater Athens area and around the Peloponnese, as far south as Kalamata.