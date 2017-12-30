ND spox: Next step is 'unified position' by both coalition partners over fYRoM 'name issue'

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) on Saturday stepped up its pressure on the leftist-rightist coalition government, saying that if there's "no mutual understanding" between the two coalition partners' Parliamentary groups, over a unified position regarding the fYRoM "name issue", then "there's no government".

ND spokeswoman Maria Spyraki, who is also an MEP, made the statement in an interview with an Athens daily, which was published over the last weekend of 2017.

"A condition for any next step is for the government to present a unified position over the issue of the name, one that has the approval of deputies from both the SYRIZA and AN.EL (parties) Parliamentary groups, which back it (government majority)," she said.