Bild refers to "A paradise of forged passports" in broaching problem in Greece

German mass daily "Bild" revisited the problem of third country nationals with fake travel documents departing from Greece by plane, with an article entitled "A paradise of forged passports" posted this week.

According to the newspaper, five major forging rings were uncovered by Greek police in 2017, whereas 729 third country nationals were intercepted at Greek airports carrying forged travel documents and aiming to travel to western Europe, especially Germany, over the last three months.

Bild claims that several individuals actually reached Germany by plane in such a manner, passed through passport controls and subsequently requested political asylum.

The report also states that a Greek police ID, along with airfare, costs between 4,000 and 5,000 euros, paid to smuggling gangs.