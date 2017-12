Greece-based natural cosmetics company Korres SA on Wednesday announced a strategic agreement with China's Profex Inc and Morgan Stanley North Haven Private Equity Asia IV, with a majority stake in the high-flying company passing to foreign investors.

According to company founder and CEO Giorgos Korrres, the Korres family will retain 30 percent of the company's share capital and the management.

No information was given on the financial particulars of the deal.