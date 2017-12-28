Central Shipping eyes comeback to suezmax tanker sector

Central Shipping Group, controlled by Greek shipowner Evangelos Pistiolis, is reportedly shifting its investment interest to new suezmax tankers, after an eight-year lull.

Two vessels are on order by Central at the Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) shipyards, with an option for another two.

To information was given on the price tag accompanying the new vessels, although estimates point to under 60 million USD per ship.

The first of the two newly built tankers is expected to be delivered in mid 2019.

According to shipping analysts, the delivery date points to Central buying out a contract HHI had with another shipping company, given that current delivery dates for new orders are for after 2020.