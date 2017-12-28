Troubled SEKAP seeks temporary stay in collection measures

The board of cigarette manufacturer SEKAP on Thursday announced a "stop payment" decision in case the company's smooth operation is not restored, days after a northern Greece appeals court left intact a fine of more than 38 million euros imposed in far-off 2009 for customs violations.

The troubled company, controlled by Greek-Russian businessman Ivan Savvidis, also announced the hiring of a bankruptcy attorney

A significant court date comes on Friday, when the company's attorneys will request a temporary stay of administrative measures aimed to collect the fine.