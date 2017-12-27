Notary-issued consensual divorces foreseen under latest civil law liberalization

A further liberalization of Greece’s civil law code, and specifically in terms of issuing consensual divorce decrees, comes with a recently passed law published in the government gazette this week.

Specifically, a couple can now seek and acquire a divorce decree via a notary public. Notaries in Greece are law school graduates that specialize in drawing up contracts – wills, property transactions etc. – and keeping an archive of the latter.

Under the revised legal framework, the litigants can also be represented by attorneys before a notary.

One primary condition for a notary-issued divorce, however, is that the couple must have already agreed on matters dealing with minor children.

Acquiring a divorse in Greece in previous years often entailed months, if not years, in wait, and noteworthy legal and court fees if contested.

