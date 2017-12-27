Attica Department Stores purchases 0.63% stake in Lamda Development

Attica Department Stores (ADS) this week announced the purchase of a small stake in Lamda Development, Greece’s biggest real estate developer and the lead company in a consortium holding the Helleniko property concession.

Major ADS shareholders include the Folli Follie Group, several local businesspeople and even China’s Fosun.

The latter is one of three companies that comprise the Helleniko consortium, whose investment vehicle is known as Hellinikon Global, together with Athens-based Lamda Development and Abu Dhabi-based Eagle Hills.

ADS purchased 500,000 shares of Lamda, corresponding to 0.63 percent of the listed company’s common shares, and with a price tag of 2.750 million euros, or 5.50 euros per share.