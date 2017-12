The Greek state posted a primary budget surplus during the Jan-Nov. period, on a modified cash basis, of 4.6 billion euros, according to a report on Wednesday by the finance ministry.

Specifically, the primary budget surplus reached 4.647 billion euros, down from 5.757 billion euros over the corresponding period of 2016 but significantly higher than the 3.074 billion euros forecast for the 11-month period of 2017.