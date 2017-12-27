Govt promises to halve hefty fine for 'off-the-books' labor if business hires undeclared worker

The government is ready to significantly reduce the maximum fine imposed for "off-the-books" employment in the country, with the relevant minister promising a 50-percent discount if a business hires an undeclared employee with a full-time contract.

The current fine reaches a stratospheric 10,550 euros per violation if state services confirm that a business illegally employs an individual, i.e. no social security contributions, income taxes, benefits, etc.

Additionally, Labor Minister Efi Achtsioglou promised a 120-installment plan for businesses' arrears to social security funds, saying a draft amendment will be unveiled within the week.