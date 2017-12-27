Govt promises to halve hefty fine for 'off-the-books' labor if business hires undeclared worker

Wednesday, 27 December 2017 12:25
UPD:12:27
INTIME NEWS/ΛΙΑΚΟΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ

Additionally, Labor Minister Efi Achtsioglou promised a 120-installment plan for businesses' arrears to social security funds, saying a draft amendment will be unveiled within the week.
A- A A+

The government is ready to significantly reduce the maximum fine imposed for "off-the-books"  employment in the country, with the relevant minister promising a 50-percent discount if a business hires an undeclared employee with a full-time contract.

The current fine reaches a stratospheric 10,550 euros per violation if state services confirm that a business illegally employs an individual, i.e. no social security contributions, income taxes, benefits, etc.

Additionally, Labor Minister Efi Achtsioglou promised a 120-installment plan for businesses' arrears to social security funds, saying a draft amendment will be unveiled within the week.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών