SEKAP cigarette manufacturer headed towards bankruptcy after appeals court ruling

Wednesday, 27 December 2017 11:09
UPD:11:12

SEKAP’s fate emerged on the national spotlight this past year after at least one failed attempt by the Tsipras government to pass a legislative remedy for the fines, which the opposition criticized as unfair and favorable treatment towards Ivan Savvides, the Russian-Greek businessman who purchased the company in 2013 and runs it as a subsidiary of Russia-based Donskay Tabak.
A- A A+

Northern Greece cigarette manufacturer SEKAP, a previously state-run and debt-laden tobacco cooperative, is again reportedly on the path towards insolvency after an administrative appeals court in the town of Komotini recently confirmed a massive 38.2-million-euro fine imposed in 2008 for customs violations.

SEKAP’s fate emerged on the national spotlight this past year after at least one failed attempt by the Tsipras government to pass a legislative remedy for the fines, which the opposition criticized as unfair and favorable treatment towards Ivan Savvides, the Russian-Greek businessman who purchased the company in 2013 and runs it as a subsidiary of Russia-based Donskay Tabak.

A closely watched board of directors meeting is scheduled to be held on Thursday, although a press release by SEKAP clearly stated that board members “… will commence preparations for the company’s bankruptcy”.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών