Greek PM in Belgrade for private visit over Christmas holiday

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras departed over the weekend for Belgrade, where he will spend the Christmas holiday with his family, after accepting an invitation by Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vučić.

Vučić will host the Tsipras family for their private Christmas visit, although the specific holiday is celebrated in Serbia based on the Julian calendar, i.e. on Jan. 7, 2018.

Before leaving for Belgrade with this family, Tsipras expressed his best wishes in a Tweet, which was accompanying by a video commemorating the nearly two years in power of his leftist-rightist coalition government.