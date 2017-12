A Christmas Day earthquake was recorded at 07.13 local time (05.13 GMT) east of the eastern Aegean islands of Lesvos (Mytilene) and Hios (Chios), measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale, followed by after-quakes.

The light tremor was pinpointed in the eastern side of the Gulf of Izmir, and at a depth of 10 kilometers.