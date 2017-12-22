Middle weekend of December for central Athens stores down nearly 60% in turnover from 2016

By J. Kanoupakis

jkan@naftemporiki.gr

This year's mid-December holiday weekend for retail turnover in the center of Athens was down by nearly 60 percent, compared to the same weekend in 2016, according to the Athens Chamber of Commerce.

Less disposable income by consumers was one reason given, although various protests by groups opposed to Sunday opening hours also kept shoppers at bay on Dec. 17.

According to results of a relevant chamber survey, the crowds that flocked to the city's center and the holiday atmosphere failed to materialize at the cash till.