Bomb blast outside Athens appeals court complex

A powerful bomb blast was reported at the entrance of Athens' appeals court complex in the early morning hours on Friday, with television footage showing damage to the building.

According to reports, the explosion came some 40 minutes after at least two warning calls.

Local media said two suspects planted the bomb and later fled in a van, with another two suspects inside, a driver and co-driver.

The multi-storey complex is located behind an identical building housing the supreme court and in front of aother court buildings in central Athens, across from the Panathinaikos football team's pitch and near the Ambelokipi metro station.