Piraeus Bank announces agreement to sell-off Romanian subsidiary

Thursday, 21 December 2017 21:27
UPD:21:29
Eurokinissi/ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ
A- A A+

Greek lender Piraeus Bank on Thursday announced an agreement with J.C. Flowers & CO (JCF) to sell the latter its share capital in a Romanian subsidiary, Piraeus Bank Romania S.A. (PBR).

The deal has been approved by both Piraeus Bank's board of directors and the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund, while awaiting the necessary "green light" by Romanian bank regulators.

The transfer is expected to be completed in the first half of 2018. The transaction is expected have a neutral effect on Piraeus Bank's regulatory capital.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών