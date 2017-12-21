BoG: Greece - Balance of payments, Oct. 2017

Thursday, 21 December 2017 13:07
UPD:13:09
ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΦΩΤΙΑΔΗΣ
A- A A+

The Bank of Greece (BoG) on Thursday announced figures for the country's current account balance, with a relevant deficit nearly doubling on a year-on-year basis, reaching 624 million euros in Oct. 2017.

The full statement reads:

In October 2017, the current account showed a deficit of €624 million, up by €356 million year-on-year, as a result of increases, primarily, in the deficit of the balance of goods and, secondarily, in the deficits of the primary and secondary income accounts, which more than offset a rise in the surplus of the services balance.

The widening in the deficit of the balance of goods is mainly attributable to a rise in imports of oil and other goods, which more than offset an increase in exports. It should be noted, however, that exports of goods rose by 9.0% at current prices and by 3.6% at constant prices. The rise in the surplus of the services balance is due mostly to an improvement in the travel balance, since non-residents' arrivals and the corresponding receipts increased by 8.4% and 14.2%, respectively. The surplus of the transport balance grew solely on account of a 35% increase in net sea transport receipts.

In the January-October 2017 period, the current account showed a surplus of €712 million, up by €326 million year-on-year. This development reflects improvements mainly in the services balance and, to a lesser extent, the primary and the secondary income accounts, which more than offset an increase in the deficit of the balance of goods.

A widening in the deficit of the balance of goods is mostly a result of a rise in the oil deficit. It should be noted that exports of goods increased by 13.6% and 3.5% at current and constant prices, respectively, and that the corresponding growth rates for non-oil exports were 9.3% and 6.4%. A rise in the surplus of the services balance is attributable to an improvement in all of its main components. More specifically, as regards the travel balance, non-residents' arrivals increased by 10.1% and the corresponding receipts by 10.6%. Moreover, transport receipts rose by 18.1% at current prices. Finally, the primary and secondary income accounts also improved.

Capital account

In October 2017, no significant changes were registered in the capital account, while in the January-October 2017 period a surplus of €362 million was recorded, compared with a surplus of €639 million in the same period of 2016.

Combined current and capital account

In October 2017, the combined current and capital account (corresponding to the economy's external financing requirements) registered a deficit of €616 million, up by €375 million year-on-year, while in the January-October 2017 period it showed a surplus of €1.1 billion, up by €49 million year-on-year.

Financial account

In October 2017, under direct investment, no substantial transactions were recorded.

Under portfolio investment, a net decrease in residents' external assets is chiefly attributable to a decline of €2.1 billion in residents' holdings of foreign bonds and Treasury bills. A net increase in their liabilities is mainly due to a rise of €479 million in non-residents' holdings of Greek government bonds and Treasury bills.

Under other investment, a decrease was recorded in residents' assets and liabilities. The latter reflects to a large extent a fall of €4.1 billion in non-residents' deposit and repo holdings in Greece (the TARGET account included). (1

In the January-October 2017 period, under direct investment, residents' external assets rose by €456 million and the corresponding liabilities by €3.1 billion.

Under portfolio investment, a net decrease in residents' external assets reflects mainly a drop of €10.4 billion in residents' holdings of foreign bonds and Treasury bills, while a net decline in liabilities reflects chiefly a decrease of €1.5 billion in non-residents' holdings of Greek government bonds and Treasury bills.

Under other investment, a net decrease in residents' assets partially reflects a decline of €1.7 billion in residents' (credit institutions' and institutional investors') deposit and repo holdings abroad. A net decrease in liabilities largely reflects a drop of €20.3 billion in non-residents' deposit and repo holdings in Greece (the TARGET account included), which more than offset an increase of €6.1 billion in the outstanding debt of the public and the private sector to non-residents. (2)

At end-October 2017, Greece's reserve assets stood at €6.6 billion, compared with €6.7 billion in October 2016.

Note: Balance of payments statistics for November 2017 will be released on 22 January 2018.

(1) In October 2017, both assets and liabilities registered a decrease on account of the statistical adjustment related to holdings of euro banknotes, which came to €1.1 billion and €1.2 billion, respectively.

(2) In the January-October 2017 period, both assets and liabilities registered a decrease on account of the statistical adjustment related to holdings of euro banknotes, which came to €6.8 billion and €7.4 billion, respectively.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών