105K liters of bootleg tsipouro seized

Wednesday, 20 December 2017 21:10
Authorities raided an illegal distillery in central Fthiotida prefecture this week and seized nearly 105,000 liters of bootleg tsipouro, a strong and clear distilled spirit produced from the pomace of grapes.

The distillery was located in a nondescript warehouse, with seized documents showing its operation from at least 2010.

Two Albanian nationals were arrested at the site, while a warrant was been issued for the arrest of the alleged mastermind of the operation, identified as a local man employed as a civil servant.  

