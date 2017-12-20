EIB announces renewable energy investment on various Greek islands

Wednesday, 20 December 2017 20:19
The European Investment Bank (EIB) on Wednesday announced it was backing renewable energy generation on various Greek islands and the mainland through a new investment program implemented by state-run PPC.

An 85-million-euro loan agreement was signed in Athens on Wednesday in support of both the repowering of wind parks and smaller hydroelectric stations as well as the construction of new hydropower plants and wind parks across the country, according to an EIB press release.

“This represents the largest ever support for renewable energy investment in Greece by the European Investment Bank, the world’s largest financier for renewable energy,” an EIB announcement read.  

