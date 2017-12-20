Juncker defends Austrian coalition by pointing to leftist-rightist govt in Athens

Wednesday, 20 December 2017 13:08
UPD:13:09
REUTERS/FRANCOIS LENOIR
A- A A+

Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Tuessday used a political analogy directly linked to Greece's "strange bedfellows" coalition government, in greeting new Austrian Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to Brussels.

“This government (Austria) has a clear pro-European stance – as I am working with the extreme right coalition partner with Mr. (Alexis) Tsipras, why are we making a whole thing out of Austria, when we like to be partially blind when it comes to other countries?” he said, referring to the leftist-rightist coalition government in Athens.

Kurz and his the Austrian People’s party attracted criticism around Europe this week after striking a deal with the far-right Freedom party and its leader, Heinz-Christian Strache, to form a coalition government in Vienna.   

The Greek coalition government is comprised of leftist SYRIZA, which took a plurality of the general vote in a snap September 2016 election, and whose leader, Alexis Tsipras, serves as the prime minister. However, the junior coalition partner is the small rightist-populist Independent Greeks (AN.EL) party, whose founder and leader, Panos Kammenos, is the defense minister.

Among others, the outspoken Kammenos, a lawmaker since the early 1990s, had threatened to "turn a blind eye" to what he called "jihadis" headed for western Europe, to tear up the bailout memorandums in one stroke, abolish the property tax imposed by a previous coalition government and resign if VAT rates are raised for the Aegean islands - a development that will come on Jan. 1, 2018.

  

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών