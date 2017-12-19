Eldorado Gold update on arbitration case involving Greek state; extension given

Canadian multinational miner Eldorado Gold on Tuesday afternoon issued a statement confirming that an arbitration process pitting it against the Greek state has been extended by 60 days to until April 6, 2018.

"This domestic arbitration is with respect to the action initiated by Greece's Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Environment and Energy ... against the Company's subsidiary Hellas Gold S.A. The extension was at the request of the arbitral panel and by agreement of Hellas Gold S.A. and the Ministries," the announcement read.

"... (Eldorado Gold) believes that with open dialogue both parties will come to a mutually agreeable solution to enable full and efficient development of the Company's Kassandra assets in the Halkidiki region, Greece," the statement concluded.