Reports: Arbitration body eyes rebate of 25 to 30 mln€ for Fraport Greece

An arbitration body has reportedly recommended a rebate of between 25 to 30 million euros to satisfy claims by Fraport Greece against the Greek state, as the former has charged that conditions and facilities at some of the 14 regional airports - whose management is assumed last April - were in worse shape than initially assessed.

The German-Greek consortium has demanded 74 million euros, taking its case before arbitration.

According to reports, the reasoning behind the decision and the exact figure adjudicated will soon be officially announced, although leaks pointed to between 25 and 30 million euros.

Consortium officials declined to comment this week, saying the arbitration process remains confidential at this stage.