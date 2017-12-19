Latest austerity measure in Greece: Heating oil subsidy cut by half this season

One of the more "biting" austerity measures passed by the current leftist-rightist coalition government, a 50-percent reduction in the state budget for the annual heating oil subsidy, is expected to affect hundreds of thousands of residents country.

The heating oil subsidy this season will be allocated for purchases of heating oil between mid October to the end of April, with the latter affecting northern mountainous regions. As in previous years, eligible beneficiaries are households with low annual income and low-valued or non-existent property holdings.

The outlay in the current budget is 55 million euros for the season, which extends into 2018, exactly half of last season's sum.