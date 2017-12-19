Greek shipping interests in 2017 again first in terms of vessel transactions

By L. Karageorgos

Greek shipowners and shipping interests again topped the charts in 2017 in terms of vessel transactions (buying, selling) , as the latter invested 4.47 billion USD over the period for purchases.

Percentage wise, 23 percent of second-hand purchases of ocean-going vessels during the year were credited to Greek shipping interests. A total of 280 vessels were purchased by Greek shipping companies and nationals, particularly bulkers, 170 out of the 280, along with 79 tankers, 34 container ships and three LNG carriers, according to Allied Shipbroking.

The tally extends to Dec. 8, 2017.

Worldwide, nearly 19.5 billion euros was allocated in 2017 for the purchase of 1,541 second-hand vessels.

Chinese interests came in second, snapping up 205 vessels with a total outlay of 2.25 billion USD, with the preference here also being bulkers (124). Next up were Norwegian shipping interests, with 98 vessels purchased: 38 bulkers, 27 tankers, nine container ships and two gas carriers.

Greek shipping interests were also at the top of the list in terms of sellers, as 179 vessels were sold off for a total of 2.3 billion USD.

In 2016, Greek shipping interests and shipowners invested 3.46 billion USD for the purchase of 269 vessels - 202 bulkers, 42 tankers and 15 container ships.