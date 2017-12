The relevant energy and environment minister on Sunday evening said a concession contract for a logistics and cargo hub in the Thriasio industrial district, west of Athens proper, will be signed on Jan. 8.

Minister Giorgos Stathakis added that 11 previous tenders for the facility, located west of the port of Piraeus and located in Greece's most industrialized area, were declared void.

The contract has been submitted to the Court of Audit for its review, as prescribed by Greek law.