Lightning attack by antifa-like group on Saudi embassy in Athens on Thur.

A now notorious and often violent local group of "antifa-like" activists struck again in the early morning hours of Thursday, this time vandalizing a sentry's post outside the building housing the Saudi Arabia embassy in north-central Athens. The group of helmet-wearing suspects also tossed various objects in the building's courtyard.

A video of the "raid" was later posted on a site often used by urban terror groups and anti-state groupings.

According to the "Rouvikonas" group, the lightning attack aimed to protest the Saudi royal family and what it called the "imperialist policy" of the Saudi government in the Yemen civil war.

A relevant proclamation also sharply criticized both the ruling party and the main opposition over a recent ill-fated attempt by Greece's defense ministry to sell surplus military munitions to Saudi Arabia.