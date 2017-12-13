Small fee on plastic bags to be imposed as of Jan. 1, 2018

A three-cent fee will be imposed on all plastic bags in Greece as of Jan. 1, 2018, rising to seven cents in 2019, part of a central government initiative to reduce the use of plastic in the country, especially in the retail sector and particularly by super markets.

Plastic bags with a thickness of less than 15 micrometers (μm) are excluded, as the latter are mostly used to carry light sanitary products or bulk foodstuffs, like produce.

Revenues collected from the reimbursable fee will be used by the Greek Recycling Organization, in cooperation with municipalities, to hand out nets, cloth bags or bio-degradable plastic bags to consumers.