Eurostat: One in 3 residents in Greece face 'material, social deprivation'

Greece ranks third, from the bottom, in terms of Eurostat's "Material and social deprivation" report for 2016, with only Romania and Bulgaria posting a worse performance.

Sweden and Finland top the list in terms of least "Material and social deprivation" amongst their citizens, compared to all EU countries.

The specific rate for recession-battered Greece reached 36 percent in 2016.

As with similar such studies and reports by statistics agencies focusing on Greece, a very large "underground" or "grey" economy along with traditionally high rates of tax and contributions evasion often skew results.

Overall, 16 percent of the Union's population - roughly 75 million people - were recorded as being affected by material and social deprivation.

The EU executive's statistics authority recorded whether people could not afford at least five items out of the following list:

- face unexpected expenses;

- one week annual holiday away from home;

- avoid arrears (in mortgage, rent, utility bills and/or hire purchase installments);

- afford a meal with meat, chicken or fish or vegetarian equivalent every second day;

- keep their home adequately warm;

- a car/van for personal use;

- replace worn-out furniture;

- replace worn-out clothes with some new ones;

- have two pairs of properly fitting shoes;

- spend a small amount of money each week on him/herself (“pocket money”);

- have regular leisure activities;

- get together with friends/family for a drink/meal at least once a month;

- have an internet connection.