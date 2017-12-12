Time changes in 8 OA domestic flights on Thurs.

Olympic Air on Tuesday announced changes for eight of its domestic routes on Thursday, due to a four-hour (08.00-12.00 local time) work stoppage announced by a union representing telecommunications staff at the state-run Civil Aviation Authority.

Unions in the country have declared a 24-hour strike for Thursday, a more-or-less "traditional" industrial action taken just before a vote on the coming year's state budget in Parliament.

Τhe affected routes are:

OA10

ATH – JNX

Athens – Νaxos

06:50-07:35 instead of 07:05-07:50

OA11

JNX –ATH

Naxos – Athens

07:55-08:40 instead of 08:10-08:55

OA2

ATH – AOK

Athens – Karpathos

11:05-12:10 instead of 10:30-11:35

OA3

ΑΟΚ –ΑΤΗ

Karpathos – Athens

12:35-13:40 instead of 12:00-13:05

OA30

ATH – LRS

Athens – Leros

11:05-12:05 instead of 09:25-10:25

OA31

LRS – ATH

Leros – Athens

12:25-13:25 instead of 10:45-11:45

OA60

ATH –PAS

Athens – Paros

11:25-12:05 instead of 08:20-09:00

OA61

PAS – ATH

Paro – Athens

12:30-13:10 instead of 09:25-10:05