Time changes in 8 OA domestic flights on Thurs.

Olympic Air on Tuesday announced changes for eight of its domestic routes on Thursday, due to a four-hour (08.00-12.00 local time) work stoppage announced by a union representing telecommunications staff at the state-run Civil Aviation Authority.
Unions in the country have declared a 24-hour strike for Thursday, a more-or-less "traditional" industrial action taken just before a vote on the coming year's state budget in Parliament.
Τhe affected routes are:
OA10
ATH – JNX
Athens – Νaxos
06:50-07:35 instead of 07:05-07:50
OA11
JNX –ATH
Naxos – Athens
07:55-08:40 instead of 08:10-08:55
OA2
ATH – AOK
Athens – Karpathos
11:05-12:10 instead of 10:30-11:35
OA3
ΑΟΚ –ΑΤΗ
Karpathos – Athens
12:35-13:40 instead of 12:00-13:05
OA30
ATH – LRS
Athens – Leros
11:05-12:05 instead of 09:25-10:25
OA31
LRS – ATH
Leros – Athens
12:25-13:25 instead of 10:45-11:45
OA60
ATH –PAS
Athens – Paros
11:25-12:05 instead of 08:20-09:00
OA61
PAS – ATH
Paro – Athens
12:30-13:10 instead of 09:25-10:05