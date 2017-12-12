10.444 bln€ in new arrears to state recorded up until Oct. 2017

New arrears as of October 2017 owed to the Greek state by individual and corporate taxpayers totaled an additional 10.444 billion euros since the beginning of the year, according to the country's independent public revenues authority (AADE) on Tuesday.

Overall, total arrears to the Greek state almost reached the 100-billion-euro mark, standing at 99.751 billion. The largest chunk of that figure, however, includes arrears dating back decades, often by individuals no longer alive and by long defunct companies.

The previous figure for total arrears as of October 2017 was 89.307 billion euros.

Nearly four out of 10 residents in Greece are listed as owing money to the state, 4.170 million in October 2017, slightly down from 4.267 million the previous month.

Administrative seizures of assets (mostly bank deposits) to cover arrears, according to AADE, totaled 1.718 million in October 2017, as opposed to 1.724 million the previous month.