Draft bill provision to allow marinas' management transfer to local govts

Tuesday, 12 December 2017 14:45
UPD:14:48
EUROKINISSI/ΜΠΟΝΗΣ ΧΡΗΣΤΟΣ


By A. Tsimplakis

atsimp@naftemporiki.gr

A draft billed related to the maritime tourism sector, particularly marinas, was unveiled for public deliberation on Monday by the relevant tourism ministry, with one article allowing the Greek state to transfer a concession for a marina to a local government entity or another entity in the wider state sector - and beyond the 16 currently state-owned marinas or other so-called "tourism ports".  

Creation and operation of a "tourism port" essentially means within a bigger commercial port.

