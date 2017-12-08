Still bailout-dependent Greece still lags behind EU, EZ in GDP growth rate

Greece's crucial need for economic recovery is still plagued by the lowest growth rates in Europe and the Eurozone, Eurostat announced on Thursday, after released updated figures and forecasts.

The development comes as the EU executive's statistics authority revised, upwards, the European growth rate, with international ratings firms set to follow in terms of improved forecasts, assessments and provisions.

On a quarterly basis, GDP growth in Greece increased by an anemic 0.3 percent, and at 1.3 percent on an annual basis, Eurostat announced.