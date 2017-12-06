Tsipras says his govt has changed its mind over inclusion in QE program

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday downplayed the prospect of the still bailout-dependent country seeking inclusion in the ECB’s “quantitative easing” bond-buying program, roughly a year after Athens had expressed the opposition view.

Tsipras, in comments to CNBC, said his government now considers that inclusion in the QE program is not essential towards assisting in the country’s economic recovery.

The leftist Greek premier said his government has changed its mind over the importance of the scheme, essentially an ECB effort to boost liquidity for certain Eurozone members.

“Developments showed that it (QE) was not a condition” for Athens to re-access capital markets, he added.