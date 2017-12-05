Aeolos Kenteris fast ferry on auction block next month

By L. Karageorgos

lkar@naftemporiki.gr

A new auction date for an iconic fast ferry, the "Aeolos Kenteris", was rescheduled on Monday by a first instance Piraeus court, with Jan. 10, 2018 selected. Additionally, the court also raised the starting bid price, setting it at 6.5 million euros.

The original auction date was Dec. 6, 2017, i.e. on Wednesday, with a starting bid at 4.5 million euros.

However, the vessel's owner, NEL shipping, filed an injunction with the court requesting revisions, upwards, of the starting price and the value of the vessel. Local lender Piraeus Bank is the expediting credit institution.

