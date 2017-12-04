French FDIs in Greece at 2.1 bln€ in 2016

French direct investments in Greece in 2016 reached 2.1 billion euros, an increase of 9 percent, from the previous year, and ranking further in terms of countries with FDIs, with 8.6 percent of the total.

The Netherlands rank first in terms of FDIs in Greece, with 5.4 billion euros in value, or 22.6 percent of the total.

Luxembourg, primarily due to the Grand Duchy hosting the headquarters of multinationals active in Greece, shows 5.1 billion euros in FDIs in Greece, or 21.6 percent of the total, followed by Germany, with 4.9 billion euros and 20.7 percent.

Τhe figures were compiled and released by the economic affairs department of the Greek embassy in Paris, and based on Bank of Greece data.