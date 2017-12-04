Fraport Greece unveils plans for new Kos airport terminal, major renovations

Fraport Greece continued its “road show” of events to present its renovation and modernization plans for the 14 regional airports around Greece that it manages since last April, with the facility on the popular Dodecanese holiday island of Kos showcased last Wednesday.

“... The last few years have been very challenging for the island and its people. From their unequivocal support to those that crossed the Aegean looking for a safe haven to their courageous handling of the catastrophic earthquake earlier this year, the people of Kos have demonstrated their perseverance and strength, while striving to maximize the island’s full growth potential,” Fraport Greece CEO Alexander Zinell told an audience of government officials and local stakeholders on the island last week.

Fraport Greece’s plans for the Hippocrates International Airport – named after the “father of medicine and Kos island native – include new construction and renovations worth 30.5 million euros. The new facility will be three times larger than the current terminal and auxiliary areas.

“Our goal is to welcome the island’s visitors in a brand-new terminal in the summer of 2020, an airport that both Kos and its citizens rightfully deserve,” Zinell said.

In terms of specific details, the plan includes the construction of a new terminal, a new fire station and a refurbishment and extension of sewage treatment facilities. The area of the terminal will be increased by 188 percent – reaching 24,100 square meters.