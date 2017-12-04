Nine Kurds ordered held on terrorism-linked charges

Nine Turkish nationals, all ethnic Kurds, arrested last week in raids on three central Athens apartments, and charged with various terrorism-related offenses, were ordered held on remand after their statements on Monday to an investigating magistrate.

The nine, eight men and a woman, reportedly submitted written statements to the magistrate that denied the charges against them, with one line of defense repeated by the suspects being that "solidarity to those who struggle for their rights and freedom is not terrorism."

The arrests and continued investigation comes days before Turkish President Tayyip Recep Erdogan is due to pay an official visit to Greece at the head of a large Turkish government and business delegation.